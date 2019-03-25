OHL Roundup: Monday, March 25, 2019
A A
OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Barrett Hayton scored a short-handed goal and tacked on three assists as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the Owen Sound Attack 5-2 in Game 3 of their first-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series.
Alex Johnston, Keeghan Howdeshell, Jaromir Pytlik and Holden Wale also scored for Sault Ste. Marie, which took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Barrett Kirwin and Aidan Dudas scored for the Attack.
Greyhounds goaltender Matthew Villalta stopped 31 shots. Mack Guzda made 23 saves.
Owen Sound hosts Game 4 on Wednesday.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.