March 25, 2019 10:09 pm

OHL Roundup: Monday, March 25, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Barrett Hayton scored a short-handed goal and tacked on three assists as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the Owen Sound Attack 5-2 in Game 3 of their first-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Alex Johnston, Keeghan Howdeshell, Jaromir Pytlik and Holden Wale also scored for Sault Ste. Marie, which took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Barrett Kirwin and Aidan Dudas scored for the Attack.

Greyhounds goaltender Matthew Villalta stopped 31 shots. Mack Guzda made 23 saves.

Owen Sound hosts Game 4 on Wednesday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

