Four injured in head-on collision north of Port Hope
Four people were taken to hospital following a head-on crash in the Port Hope area on Monday morning.
The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. along County Road 10 north of the hamlet of Canton, just a few kilometres north of Port Hope.
Northumberland OPP say the initial investigation reveals that a southbound vehicle crossed the centre line and struck a northbound pick-up truck.
An adult, two children, and a dog were in the pick-up and a lone occupant in the car.
All were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The road was closed until 1 p.m.
The investigation continues.
