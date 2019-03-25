Four injured in head-on collision north of Port Hope

Four people were taken to hospital following a head-on crash in the Port Hope area on Monday morning.

The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. along County Road 10 north of the hamlet of Canton, just a few kilometres north of Port Hope.

Northumberland OPP say the initial investigation reveals that a southbound vehicle crossed the centre line and struck a northbound pick-up truck.

An adult, two children, and a dog were in the pick-up and a lone occupant in the car.

All were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed until 1 p.m.

The investigation continues.

