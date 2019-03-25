Death From Above announces 7-date Canadian tour

Since 2003, Canadian rock outfit Death From Above (formerly known as Death From Above 1979) has been no stranger to its share of hometown Toronto shows.

This spring, however, the renowned duo — bassist Jesse F. Keeler and drummer/singer Sebastien Grainger — will embark on a full Canadian tour, making multiple stops in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec.

The seven-date ‘Heads Up! Is Now’ tour will see the Trainwreck 1979 rockers play their six-track debut EP Heads Up (2002), in its entirety.

This marks Death From Above’s first Canadian tour since 2017 — which coincided with the release of their last album, Outrage! Is Now.

The unexpected announcement came via the official Death From Above Twitter account.

“Death From Above play their debut EP and more,” they promised, adding that there will be a special guest.

As of this writing, the “special guest” has not yet been revealed.

CANADA!

HEADS UP! IS NOW

DEATH FROM ABOVE PLAY THEIR DEBUT EP

& MORE! + SPECIAL GUEST MAY 29 VANCOUVER

MAY 31 CALGARY

JUNE 1 EDMONTON

JUNE 3 WINNIPEG

JUNE 6 TORONTO

JUNE 8 LONDON

JUNE 9 MONTREAL ON SALE MAY 29https://t.co/BZIZ9UzIeN pic.twitter.com/dsUa7crfpv — DEATH FROM ABOVE (@dfa1979) March 25, 2019

In 2018, Death From Above reissued Heads Up on vinyl for the first time since its release. As well as the popular EP, the band is expected to play a number of cuts from their last record, along with some of their greatest hits.

Currently, it’s unclear if Death From Above is working on any new music. The band is known well for its sporadic music releases.

Following Heads Up, Grainger and Keeler released their second and latest EP Romantic Rights, in 2004. Their debut album, You’re a Woman, I’m a Machine (2004) followed only six months later.

Their second album, The Physical World (2014) was released nearly a decade later. Other than that, Death From Above put out one live album in 2016 — Live at Third Man Records.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (March 29), at 10 a.m. ET.

For early to tickets, Live Nation and Facebook both have presales beginning on March 28, at 10 a.m.

Additional details can be found on the official Death From Above website.

‘Heads Up! Is Now’ Canadian tour dates

May 29 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom

May 31 — Calgary, Alta. @ The Palace Theatre

June 1 — Edmonton, Alta. @ The Starlite Room

June 3 — Winnipeg, Man. @ The Garrick

June 6 — Toronto, Ont. @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

June 8 — London, Ont. @ London Music Hall

June 9 — Montreal, Que. @ Corona Theatre

