WFPS tackles two morning fires on same block

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had its hands full on Powers Street Monday morning, dealing with two unrelated fires in the same block.

At 9:16 a.m., fire crews responded to a fire in a side-by-side suite that apparently started in a clothes dryer.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, and everyone in the home had managed to get out before WFPS arrived. No injuries were reported.

WFPS said Monday that a dryer malfunction was likely the cause of the fire, and urged Winnipeggers to avoid leaving dryers on when they’re away from home.

Last year, firefighters dealt with a dozen fires caused by dryers.

Later Monday morning, just after 11, WFPS crews worked on a fire just down the street, in a three-storey apartment building.

Despite thick smoke, it was under control within 20 minutes, and damage was mostly contained to the suite where the fire started, although the building was temporarily evacuated due to smoke.

WFPS rescued a cat from the suite where the fire started, and Winnipeg Animal Services staff were on scene to care for the pet.

The cause of the second fire is still under investigation, and no damage estimates are currently available.

