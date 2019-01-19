Winnipeg fire crews respond to blaze in London Street area

The area of London Street and Antrim Road was choked with thick smoke Saturday.

Report of a serious house fire on the 800 block of London at this hour. Aerial ladder is seen being set up with many crews on scene. #NeverOffDuty pic.twitter.com/kyvZUOEOcR — UFFW L867 (@UFFW867) January 19, 2019

Multiple fire trucks and an ambulance are on the scene, responding to what appears to be a fire at the London Gardens Apartment.

READ MORE: Four in hospital after apartment fire on Maryland Avenue

Crews remain in scene on the 800 block of London. Hoping for limited damage for those affected by this fire in extreme cold conditions. Photo credit Bob Poole. #NeverOffDuty pic.twitter.com/73WAnyXuWH — UFFW L867 (@UFFW867) January 19, 2019

Information is limited as fire officials continue to battle the fire, but the City of Winnipeg says more will be provided after it is extinquished.

Huge Fire on London right now as Firefighters battle the fire and extreme cold. Thanks to a bystander who snapped this picture ⁦@UFFW867⁩ pic.twitter.com/HdLjqwwqdR — Alex Forrest (@wpgfirefighter) January 19, 2019

More to come…

WATCH: Winnipeg fire crews tackle difficult fire on Wellington Crescent