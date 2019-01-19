Winnipeg fire crews respond to blaze in London Street area
A A
The area of London Street and Antrim Road was choked with thick smoke Saturday.
Multiple fire trucks and an ambulance are on the scene, responding to what appears to be a fire at the London Gardens Apartment.
READ MORE: Four in hospital after apartment fire on Maryland Avenue
Information is limited as fire officials continue to battle the fire, but the City of Winnipeg says more will be provided after it is extinquished.
More to come…
WATCH: Winnipeg fire crews tackle difficult fire on Wellington Crescent
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.