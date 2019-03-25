Porter Airlines to operate flights between downtown Toronto and Muskoka region this summer

Porter Airlines says for the first time it will be offering flights between downtown Toronto and Muskoka region this summer.

Beginning on June 27, the flights will operate Thursday afternoons and Monday mornings (on long holiday weekends the flights will operate on Tuesdays instead of Mondays). The service will operate until Sept. 3.

The airline said in a statement it will take about 20 minutes of air time to get between the two destinations. According to Google Maps data, a typical drive without traffic congestion between the two destinations is just under two hours. Muskoka Airport is beside Highway 11 between Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.

Looking at a sample flight on the Porter Airlines website in mid-July, the cheapest fare was $71.

The statement said Explorers’ Edge, a tourism organization that promotes Muskoka, Parry Sound, and Algonquin Park, will provide corresponding shuttle buses for visitors to get to area accommodations.

FLYGTA Airlines operates a similar service between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Muskoka Airport.

An advertised ticket price on the company’s website for a one-way trip in mid-July was $159.