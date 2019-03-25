Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott are welcome to run as Liberals in federal election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s looking forward to watching former cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott enter the election race under the Liberal banner.

“We are a party that celebrates and values differences of experience, differences of opinions, differences of perspectives within our team,” he said in Maple Ridge, B.C. on Monday morning.

Trudeau said Wilson-Raybould and Philpott have indicated they plan to run as Liberals in October, and he is happy with them doing so.

“I look forward to continuing to engage with both Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott as they make their way forward.”

Trudeau said the former ministers’ strong voices add value to his caucus.

Philpott resigned soon after Wilson Raybould from cabinet amid the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Trudeau had said previously he needed time to think about whether he wanted Wilson-Raybould to remain in his party.

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer however is calling on Trudeau to waive cabinet confidentiality for both Wilson-Raybould and Philpott so they can testify freely to the House of Commons ethics committee.

The committee will meet tomorrow to discuss requests from the Conservatives and the NDP to launch an investigation into allegations of political interference in the criminal case against the Montreal-based engineering giant.

— With files from The Canadian Press