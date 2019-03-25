Federal finance minister visits Calgary as protesters rally for pipelines

As protesters shouted “pipelines for Canada” in Calgary on Monday, Canada’s Minister of Finance Bill Morneau spoke about the federal budget inside Fairmont Palliser.

Signs read “Kill Bill C-69” in black lettering over a yellow background with Uma Thurman’s Bride character plastered on.

Bill C-69 would change how projects such as oil and gas pipelines are reviewed.

READ MORE: No more ‘political games’: Calgarians rally in support of pipelines

Non-partisan pro-oil group Canada Action organized the protest in hopes the minister will hear their pleas for energy sector support — specifically, getting the Trans Mountain project off the ground.

“Line 3 is delayed, Keystone is delayed, Northern Gateway is cancelled, Energy East is cancelled and Trans Mountain is stalled,” said Canada Action founder Cody Battershill.

“Why do we need to take 30 or 60 or 90 days? Once the renewed Indigenous consultations are done, commit to getting that pipeline back under construction within a week.”

With Morneau in town speaking at the Economic Club of Canada luncheon, Battershill said the feds are listening.

“I think the government is understanding that they do need to take a balanced approach,” he said. “We’re hoping to see some movement on Bill C-69. The Senate is going to be travelling across the country. These are all positive steps. We’re seeing the momentum going in the right direction.”

Whitecap Resources employee Renee Pozzo took her son Maxwell to the protest as a learning opportunity.

“We’re impacted from out in the fields all the way into the offices and administration,” she said. “It’s important for us to show our support for Canadian oil.

“In our industry, we’ve seen cutbacks with drilling. We’ve seen so many friends and people lose their jobs over the last couple of years here.”