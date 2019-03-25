Crime
March 25, 2019 1:09 pm
Updated: March 25, 2019 1:33 pm

Michael Avenatti charged with attempting to extort $20M from Nike: prosecutors

By Staff Reuters

In this July 27, 2018 file photo, Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, talks to the media during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles.

AP Photo/Richard Vogel
Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against U.S. President Donald Trump, was arrested on Monday and charged with extorting more than $20 million from Nike, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorneys offices in New York and Los Angeles separately filed charges against Avenatti, with the California case accusing him of embezzling a client’s money to cover his own debts, as well as using phony tax returns to obtain millions of dollars in loans from a bank.

Avenatti threatened to expose allegations of misconduct from Nike employees unless the apparel company paid him and an unnamed co-conspirator $22.5 million to “buy Avenatti‘s silence,” the New York complaint said.

