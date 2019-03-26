Energy 95.3 returns, bringing pop radio back to the GTA and Hamilton

After nearly 20 years, Energy 95.3 (formerly 95.3 Fresh Radio) is back.

That’s right, the popular FM station has returned with a brand new format, playing “today’s best music” around the clock, seven days a week — meaning a constant rotation of the most popular tunes by the biggest artists in the business.

With airwaves reaching Greater Toronto and Hamilton, Energy 95.3 will serve as a Corus Entertainment pop-themed station.

After saying an emotional goodbye to their loyal listeners last November, local on-air personalities Scott Tucker and Maura Grierson have found a new home with Corus.

The duo made their triumphant return to radio Monday, on the brand-new Energy 95.3 morning show, Tucker and Maura in the Morning.

Tucker and Maura in the Morning airs Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET, and if you’re not a morning person, you can catch them again on Tucker and Maura at 6 — an hour-long segment featuring a series of highlights from previous broadcasts.

Tucker and Grierson are best-known for their three-and-a-half-year run as morning show co-hosts on Toronto’s Virgin Radio.

The former show dominated airwaves across Ontario and ranked in the top three in both the Toronto and Hamilton markets — making Tucker and Grierson some of the most popular radio DJs in the province.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Energy radio brand back to Toronto and Hamilton, and introduce a new generation of listeners to a true cultural staple,” said VP and Head of FM Radio at Corus, Brad Phillips.

“To have a high-quality morning show team like Tucker and Maura to launch with is a dream come true; their proven results, experience, and energy make them a perfect fit,” he concluded.

Tucker was born and raised in Montreal. Throughout his career he has worked radio jobs all across Canada, including stops in Regina and London — where he won the “On Air Talent of The Year — Secondary Market” award twice during Canadian Music Week.

Grierson also started her broadcasting career in Montreal. She worked at classic rock station CHOM and pop station MIX 96 before her longstanding run of 15 years with Virgin in Toronto.

From Cardi B, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande to Bruno Mars, the Jonas Brothers and Justin Bieber, Energy 95.3’s mix will feature the most popular songs and the biggest personalities.

On-air talent Emily Szabo will follow Tucker and Maura in the Morning with her own show, airing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET, while local favourite Colleen Rusholme makes her Energy 95.3 debut on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.

Energy 95.3’s full weekday lineup is as follows (all times in ET):

Tucker and Maura in the Morning – 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

– 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Emily Szabo – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Colleen Rusholme – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

– 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tucker & Maura at 6 – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dave Blezard – 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Additional information can be found at the official Energy 95.3 website, or through the Energy 95.3 Twitter account.

Energy 95.3 and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment