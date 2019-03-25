Pointe-Claire pilot project offers money to residents who buy reusable hygiene products

The City of Pointe-Claire, in Montreal’s West Island, is offering grants of up to $200 for residents who buy reusable diapers, feminine hygiene products, and incontinence products.

It’s part of a new, environmentally-friendly pilot project.

“We care about sustainable development and we want to offer our residents even more concrete ways to help protect our planet by reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills,” said Mayor John Belvedere.

“This new initiative is part of our vision to make Pointe-Claire a city dedicated to sustainable development by encouraging practices that help protect our environment.”

Residents who buy items such as washable diapers, washable swim diapers, waterproof bags and fabric to make diapers are eligible up to $200.

The City notes that, until a child is toilet trained, he or she will use approximately 6,000 diapers — up to one tonne of waste.

“Disposable diapers are made of plastic, derived from crude oil, and cellulose, derived from wood,” the city states.

“For one child, this is equivalent to half a barrel of crude oil and four-and-a-half trees. Disposable diapers also require large quantities of water to be produced. One washable diaper is equivalent to around 300 disposable diapers.”

To obtain this grant, present an original bill from a purchase made less than six months ago and the child’s birth certificate.

People who buy feminine hygiene and incontinence products are eligible to receive up to $100.

This includes:

menstrual underwear and cups

washable sanitary napkins

reusable tampon applicators

washable underwear and liners for urinary leaks and incontinence

waterproof bags

and fabric to make underwear and liners for urinary leaks and incontinence.

To obtain this grant, present an original bill from a purchase made less than three months ago.

To get the grant, you must also fill out this form and bring it to the multi-service counter at city hall, along with your MULTI Card.

The City claims this sort of eco-initiative is a first in Quebec.