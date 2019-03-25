Loblaws CityMarket moving into Edmonton’s Ice District

A Loblaws grocery store has been announced as one of the anchor tenants in Edmonton’s Ice District.

The Loblaws CityMarket will move in to the former Greyhound terminal site, Ice District announced in a media release Monday morning.

The 22,000-square-foot “urban concert” grocery store will be located in “Block BG” on the corner of 103 Avenue and 103 Street, on the second floor of the building.

The company behind Ice District said the partnership is a strong investment opportunity for downtown Edmonton.

“Loblaws CityMarket is a great addition to our tenant roster as it provides quality and fresh grocery options that align with the convenience and accessibility of ICE District,” said Darren Durstling, president and CEO of ONE Properties, ICE District Joint Venture partner.

The CityMarket is slated to open in the fall of 2020 and will be the market’s second location in Edmonton, after opening in the Brewery District in 2016.

Sobeys Inc. closed its downtown grocery store in July 2014, blaming underperformance. The decision also followed Sobeys’ acquisition of Safeway Canada.

New and ongoing condominium construction could mean brighter prospects for the Loblaw store, according to John Pracejus, the director of The School of Retailing at the University of Alberta.

“Building grocery stores in the downtown core is always a bit of a chicken and egg issue,” Pracejus said. “Nobody wants to put a grocery store where people aren’t living and you don’t want to live where there’s not a grocery store.”

Clarice Eckford, who works in the area, was happy to hear about the company’s plans.

“All of us who work in office buildings are really struggling with our ability to stay healthy, I think, because we’re sitting all day, so it would be nice to have those quick options for something healthy,” she said.

Nearby resident John Wheelwright said the store would be a good addition to the area.

“It means the difference between having access to food that you can prepare yourself and not,” he said. “It’s a common criticism that urban areas are underserved for groceries and I think this is a great move forward.”

Ice District dubs the grocery store as one that will provide “a great assortment of food for the busy downtown resident.” The Brewery District location features an in-store butcher and a 12-foot cheese wall.

“The store will feature chef inspired grab ‘n’ go meal items for lunch and dinner; a wide selection of products to suit a variety of dietary needs, including organic and gluten-free choices and all the fresh food and grocery items customers will need to complete their weekly grocery shop,” read the media release.

Watch below: We’re getting our first public view from inside the plaza space under construction in Edmonton’s Ice District. But before it opens, there will be some debate about the city’s financial role in its development. Vinesh Pratap explains. (Filed Jan. 31, 2019).

The VP of market franchise with Loblaw Companies Ltd. said the new location is great, given the trendy, desirable area.

“With a focus on local, quality, fresh food and great customer service, we are excited to bring our unique shopping experience to residents of the Ice District,” Derrick Pittman said.

The development will include an escalator right to the grocery store’s front door, as well as underground parking and an indoor pedway system.

