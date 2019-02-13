Public asked to weigh in on proposal for 2 tall towers on Jasper Avenue

Development plans are moving forward for a proposed mixed-use development along Jasper Avenue.

The proposal, which includes two residential towers at the northeast corner of Jasper Avenue and 108 Street, requires several properties to be rezoned.

The development would have a maximum 1,050 residential units, retail space and both street and underground parking, according to the City of Edmonton. The residential towers would be 35 and 45 storeys tall.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

READ MORE: Residents hope to preserve Spanish-style 1935 apartment building in Edmonton

The proposal would also see the removal of the existing north entrances to the Corona LRT Station, to be replaced with a public entrance within the new building’s ground floor. The back of the buildings would lead into the new Warehouse Campus Park.

The land undergoing rezoning includes the more-than 80-year-old El Mirador apartment building.

A couple of years ago, Global News spoke with residents of the building who voiced concerns about the fate of the structure, which some called a hidden gem. The three-storey building has a Spanish influence, with clay tile accents and a white-washed exterior.

At the time, developer John Day said he appreciates the architecture of the building and that options were being explored with the city in hopes of keeping pieces of the El Mirador.

Watch below: It’s an Edmonton apartment building that dates back to the 1930s and has a very distinct style. Vinesh Pratap tells us why some are worried about its future. (Filed May 2016).

A planning application for the development has been accepted, according to the city.

A public engagement session is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 20, for residents to come and learn more about the proposal. The session runs from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 10025 – 105 St.

Feedback from the session will be gathered and presented to city council.