Man charged after Lethbridge taxi driver robbed a knifepoint

A 31-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged after a taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint last week.

At around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a taxi driver picked up a man along the 1500 block of 1 Avenue North. Police said the driver took the man to the 500 block of 12 B Street North.

That’s when police said the passenger pulled out a knife and demanded the driver hand over cash and his cellphone. After the driver gave the man what he asked for, the suspect ran away through a nearby alley, police said in media release early Monday morning.

The driver was not injured in the ordeal.

Police said the suspect turned himself in to police on Thursday.

Thomas Justin Brown, 31, of Lethbridge, is charged with robbery. Brown appeared before a justice of the peace and was released. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 15.