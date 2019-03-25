Dark Poutine podcast recap: The Great Amherst Mystery

On this week’s episode of the Dark Poutine podcast, we learn about one of Canada’s most documented and as-yet-unexplained paranormal events.

For this, we have to go back in time to 1878 in Amherst, N.S. Esther Cox, an ordinary 18-year-old, was at the centre of these horrific psychic attacks, which some people attributed to poltergeists. It began with the feeling of something under the bed, then odd noises and Cox suffering a weird illness. The events went on for months, eventually leading to items flying around the home and mysterious fires being set, seemingly out of nowhere.

In the second half of the show, we speak to paranormal investigator, author, teacher and media personality Morgan Knudsen of entityseeker.ca. She gives us some insight into the case of Cox as well as some others, including those included in Blue Ant Media’s Paranormal 911.

Sources:

The Great Amherst Mystery — Wikipedia

A Critical Study of The Great Amherst Mystery — Proceedings of the American Society for Psychical Research

The Great Amherst Mystery aka The Haunted House — Walter Hubbell

Personal Experiences in Spiritualism

