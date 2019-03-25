Crime
March 25, 2019 9:00 am

Man dead after vehicle collides head-on with crane truck on Hwy. 26 in Springwater Township

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Police are investigating after a collision in Springwater Township left one man dead.

Huronia West OPP say on Saturday at around 7:40 p.m., a vehicle was travelling on Highway 26 near Strongville Road when it collided head-on with a crane truck.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have identified the deceased as 44-year-old James Veley from New Lowell, Ont.

A portion of Highway 26 was closed temporarily while officers investigated, however, it has reopened.

According to police, the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

