Trump supporters say media spread ‘conspiracy theories’ after summary of Mueller report revealed

Trump’s supporters are blaming the media for spreading “conspiracy theories” after it was revealed Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.

The findings of the 22-month investigation were given in a four-page summary by the U.S. Justice Department, concluding that the investigation found no evidence that Trump’s campaign had “conspired or co-ordinated” with Russia.

The report, however, “does not exonerate” Trump on obstruction of justice, according to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who created the summary, and says the report “sets out evidence on both sides of the question.”

Donald Trump Jr. made the mainstream media the primary subject in his statement responding to the report’s findings, saying it spread “conspiracy theories.”

“After more than two years of non-stop conspiracy theories from CNN, MSNBC, Buzzfeed and the rest of the mainstream media … the Mueller report proves what those of us with sane minds have known all along, there was ZERO collusion with Russia,” the statement read.

“Sadly, instead of apologizing for needlessly destabilizing the country in a transparent attempt to delegitimize the 2016 election, it’s clear that the collusion truthers in the media and the Democrat [sic] Party are only going to double down on their sick and twisted conspiracy theories moving forward.”

Eric Trump, another son of the president, also went after the media in response to the report, replying to a tweet from CNN reporter Jim Acosta, saying that the investigation was a “hoax” CNN had “exploited.” He also called for an apology from the mainstream media.

“Sad to see that you are upset by the fact that #POTUS and the Trump campaign did NOT collude with Russia, despite the hoax @CNN has exploited for two years,” he wrote in response to Acosta mentioning, as per Barr, that the Mueller report has left “difficult issues” of law unresolved.

Sad to see that you are upset by the fact that #POTUS and the Trump Campaign did NOT collude with Russia, despite the hoax @CNN has exploited for two years. What part of “No American conspired or worked with Russia to influence the 2016 campaign” is unclear? #CNNSucks https://t.co/nxbQkttYNu — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 24, 2019

“How about a simple apology from the #MSM for the hell everyone has been put through for the past two + years?” he said on Twitter as well, tagging multiple mainstream media outlets.

Former Florida governor and Trump supporter Mike Huckabee also called out the media, asking if they will now “shut their pie holes” on Twitter.

“NOW we know there was NO COLLUSION, CONSPIRACY, or CRIMES BY @realDonaldTrump or @DonaldJTrumpJr or ANY American,” he wrote. “Will Dems, CNN, and BSNBC now shut their pie holes and find the dirty cops in FBI and DOJ?”

NOW we know there was NO COLLUSION, CONSPIRACY, or CRIMES BY ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ or ⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr⁩ or ANY American. Will Dems, CNN, and BSNBC now shut their pie holes and find the dirty cops in FBI and DOJ? https://t.co/bF8bXQuKvG — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 24, 2019

“BSNBC” is likely in reference to the TV network MSNBC.

Fox News host Sean Hannity called MSNBC, CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post liars.

“MSNBC CONSPIRACY NETWORK LIARS FAKE NEWS CNN LIARS NY TIMES WAPO LIARS,” he said on Twitter, echoing Trump Jr.’s conspiracy reference.

MSNBC CONSPIRACY NETWORK LIARS FAKE NEWS CNN LIARS NY TIMES WAPO LIARS — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 24, 2019

Hannity also said: “CNN, MSNBC, and the mainstream media have lied to the the [sic] American (people) for two plus years. Now they will be held accountable.”

CNN, MSNBC, and the mainstream media have lied to the the American for 2 plus years. Now they will be held accountable. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 24, 2019

Trump responded to the news, saying that it is a “total exoneration” and that the investigation was an “illegal takedown that failed.”

Trump alluded to a new investigation that may look at the “other side.”

“Hopefully, somebody is going to be looking at the other side,” he said.

Trump has consistently called the investigation a “witch hunt” against him, and is a frequent critic of the media.

-With a file from the Associated Press