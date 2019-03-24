‘Total exoneration’: Donald Trump, White House hail Mueller investigation findings

The White House and U.S. President Donald Trump have hailed the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, labelling them a “total and complete exoneration” of the president.

“No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

A summary of Mueller’s final report, released by Attorney General William Barr, said Mueller found no evidence that the Trump campaign co-ordinated with Russia, despite multiple offers from Russian-linked individuals.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders also described Mueller’s report as a “total and complete exoneration” despite a summary of the report stating that “while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

“The special counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. AG Barr and DAG Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction,” Sanders tweeted Sunday afternoon.

“The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.”

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the report turned out “better than I expected,” adding that he would have a statement on the matter soon.

The president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. — who escaped indictments in Mueller’s probe — took aim at Democrats and “collusion truthers” in the news media.

“After more than two years of non-stop conspiracy theories from CNN, MSNBC, Buzzfeed and the rest of the mainstream media, as well as daily lies and smears coming from Democrats in Washington, the Mueller report proves that those of us with sane minds have known all along — there was zero collusion with Russia,” Trump Jr. said in a statement.

“Sadly, instead of apologizing for needlessly destabilizing the country in a transparent attempt to delegitimize the 2016 election, it’s clear that the collusion truthers in the media and the Democrat [sic] Party are only going to double down on their sick and twisted conspiracy theories moving forward.”

The release of the summary is likely to ignite a new political fight in Washington as Democrats push for Barr to release the full report and Trump seizes on the findings as vindication of his near daily assertion that he was a victim of a “witch hunt” that has cast a long shadow over his presidency.

Trump has always denied collaborating with Moscow or obstructing justice.

— With files from Reuters

