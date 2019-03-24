Kelowna house fire leaves four people temporarily homeless
Four people were left homeless, at least temporarily, after a Saturday evening blaze caused extensive damage at a Kelowna home.
The Kelowna Fire Department said the blaze at the house on Taylor Road started accidentally.
All the occupants of the home were unhurt and are now getting help from Emergency Support Services.
Eighteen firefighters responded to the call around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday evening.
