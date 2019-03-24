Kelowna house fire leaves four people temporarily homeless

Four people were left homeless, at least temporarily, after a Saturday evening blaze caused extensive damage at a Kelowna home.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the blaze at the house on Taylor Road started accidentally.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Damage from West Kelowna apartment fire estimated in excess of $200,000

All the occupants of the home were unhurt and are now getting help from Emergency Support Services.

Eighteen firefighters responded to the call around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday evening.

READ MORE: Kelowna bus driver “beaten up pretty good,” assault that caused crash investigated