Sports
March 23, 2019 11:30 pm

OHL Roundup: Saturday, March 23, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Christian Propp has the North Bay Battalion all even in their Ontario Hockey League playoff series against the favoured Niagara IceDogs.

Propp stopped 43-of-45 shots on Saturday as North Bay beat Niagara 5-2 in Game 2 of its best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round matchup.

The 19-year-old also nearly stole the series opener for the seventh-seeded Battalion, making 50 saves in a 2-0 loss against the No. 2 IceDogs.

Mitchell Russell, Daniel Walker, Justin Brazeau, Mason Primeau and Brad Chenier supplied the offence for North Bay.

Akil Thomas and Ben Jones scored for Niagara. Stephen Dhillon kicked out 22-of-26 shots in defeat.

North Bay hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

SPIRIT 5 STING 1

Story continues below

SAGINAW, Mi. — Damien Giroux had two goals and an assist and Ivan Prosvetov made 37 saves as the Spirit downed Sarnia for a 2-0 lead in their first-round set.

Cole Perfetti, Owen Tippett and Bode Wilde also scored for Saginaw.

Jacob Perreault found the back of the net for the Sting, who got 44 saves from Ethan Langevin.

GREYHOUNDS 6 ATTACK 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Barrett Hayton scored twice and Morgan Frost had a goal and two helpers as the Greyhounds doubled up Owen Sound to even their first-round series 1-1.

Tye Kartye, Alex Johnston and Keeghan Howdeshell also scored while Matthew Villalta made 18 saves for the victory.

Mack Guzda turned aside 41-of-45 shots for the Attack. Sergey Popov, Jackson Doherty and Kaleb Pearson potted the goals.

WOLVES 3 STEELHEADS 2 (OT)

SUDBURY, Ont. — David Levin scored his second goal of the night at 6:38 of overtime as the Wolves slipped past Mississauga to take a 2-0 advantage in their first-round matchup.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned away 39 shots for Sudbury while Quinton Byfield also scored.

James Hardie and Alan Lyszczarczyk had goals for the Steelheads. Jacob Ingham made 26 saves in defeat.

View link »
Visit Curious CastListen on Apple PodcastsListen on Google PodcastsSubscribe with RSS

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barrie Colts
Erie Otters
Flint Firebirds
Guelph Storm
Hamilton Bulldogs
Kingston Frontenacs
kitchener rangers
London Knights
mississauga steelheads
Niagara IceDogs
north bay battalion
OHL
ohl-roundup
Oshawa Generals
Ottawa 67's
Owen Sound Attack
Peterborough Petes
Saginaw Spirit
sarnia sting
Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
Sudbury Wolves
Windsor Spitfires

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.