OHL Roundup: Saturday, March 23, 2019

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Christian Propp has the North Bay Battalion all even in their Ontario Hockey League playoff series against the favoured Niagara IceDogs.

Propp stopped 43-of-45 shots on Saturday as North Bay beat Niagara 5-2 in Game 2 of its best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round matchup.

The 19-year-old also nearly stole the series opener for the seventh-seeded Battalion, making 50 saves in a 2-0 loss against the No. 2 IceDogs.

Mitchell Russell, Daniel Walker, Justin Brazeau, Mason Primeau and Brad Chenier supplied the offence for North Bay.

Akil Thomas and Ben Jones scored for Niagara. Stephen Dhillon kicked out 22-of-26 shots in defeat.

North Bay hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

SPIRIT 5 STING 1

SAGINAW, Mi. — Damien Giroux had two goals and an assist and Ivan Prosvetov made 37 saves as the Spirit downed Sarnia for a 2-0 lead in their first-round set.

Cole Perfetti, Owen Tippett and Bode Wilde also scored for Saginaw.

Jacob Perreault found the back of the net for the Sting, who got 44 saves from Ethan Langevin.

—

GREYHOUNDS 6 ATTACK 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Barrett Hayton scored twice and Morgan Frost had a goal and two helpers as the Greyhounds doubled up Owen Sound to even their first-round series 1-1.

Tye Kartye, Alex Johnston and Keeghan Howdeshell also scored while Matthew Villalta made 18 saves for the victory.

Mack Guzda turned aside 41-of-45 shots for the Attack. Sergey Popov, Jackson Doherty and Kaleb Pearson potted the goals.

—

WOLVES 3 STEELHEADS 2 (OT)

SUDBURY, Ont. — David Levin scored his second goal of the night at 6:38 of overtime as the Wolves slipped past Mississauga to take a 2-0 advantage in their first-round matchup.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned away 39 shots for Sudbury while Quinton Byfield also scored.

James Hardie and Alan Lyszczarczyk had goals for the Steelheads. Jacob Ingham made 26 saves in defeat.

—