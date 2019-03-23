Politics
March 23, 2019 8:52 am

Hamilton city council approves 2.5% residential tax increase in 2019

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton city council has approved an increase in residential taxes.

Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
A A

Hamilton city council has approved a 2.5 per cent residential tax increase for this year.

That equates to an $88 annual increase for the average homeowner in addition to the previously approved 2019 increase of $32 for water and sewer rates.

READ MORE: Hamilton city council supports judicial review of Red Hill Parkway safety

Staff have also been asked to report back on a three-year strategy to provide a living wage of $15.85/hour to all part-time, occasional and seasonal employees who currently make minimum wage, which is $14/hour.

READ MORE: Hamilton to apply ‘equity, diversity and inclusion lens’ to all city decisions

Councillors debated the issue at length during Friday’s general issues committee meeting due to its potential $1.2 million cost. In the meantime, council has approved giving crossing guards the boost to a living wage this year, starting on April 1.

The 2019 operating budget is expected to get final approval at Wednesday’s council meeting.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 Budget
Budget
City of Hamilton
Hamilton
hamilton budget discussion
hamilton budget talks
Hamilton city council
Hamilton City Hall
Hamilton residential tax
Hamilton taxes
Residential tax

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.