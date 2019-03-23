Hamilton city council approves 2.5% residential tax increase in 2019

Hamilton city council has approved a 2.5 per cent residential tax increase for this year.

That equates to an $88 annual increase for the average homeowner in addition to the previously approved 2019 increase of $32 for water and sewer rates.

Staff have also been asked to report back on a three-year strategy to provide a living wage of $15.85/hour to all part-time, occasional and seasonal employees who currently make minimum wage, which is $14/hour.

Councillors debated the issue at length during Friday’s general issues committee meeting due to its potential $1.2 million cost. In the meantime, council has approved giving crossing guards the boost to a living wage this year, starting on April 1.

The 2019 operating budget is expected to get final approval at Wednesday’s council meeting.