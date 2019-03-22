Former Okanagan teen missing after walking away from YVR

A B.C. mom is hoping her 14-year-old son is safe and is appealing for help finding him.

On Thursday, after a flight from Edmonton to Vancouver, Ethan Burnett was seen on surveillance walking away from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) instead of boarding his connecting flight to Fort St. John.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Teena Burnett and her son Ethan moved from West Kelowna to Hudson’s Hope, a town of 1,100 east of Fort St. John, a few months ago.

“He was getting in with the wrong crowd,” Burnett said.

With family in Hudson’s Hope, Ethan’s mom believes the northeastern B.C. town is a better place for him.

Because of his connections in West Kelowna, Burnett believes he has hitchhiked back to the Okanagan to see them.

“But no one is talking in West Kelowna. I can’t reach anyone,” she said.

Friends of the family have shared a post on social media in hopes of finding the teen.

RCMP have been notified by the family but have yet to issue a missing person report.

Burnett contacted Okanagan media outlets with the hope of alerting the public to Ethan’s disappearance.

“I just want to know he’s OK,” she said.

Anyone who sees Burnett or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.