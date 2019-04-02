Crime Beat podcast: Shannon Madill’s last audition

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt tells a story of an aspiring actress who mysteriously disappeared from Calgary in November 2014.

Shannon Madill had everything going for her. She had just landed an audition for a role in a television series and was looking forward to moving from Calgary to Edmonton.

That audition was recorded on video. Hours later, she vanished.

It was only when Madill missed a planned dinner with her older brother that her family realized she was missing and called the police. By then, she had already been gone for several days.

Her parents, siblings and husband stood side by side in front of the media at Calgary police headquarters to make a plea for help in finding her, and at one point, spoke directly to Madill.

“If you see this, please, you’re not in trouble. We all love you and we miss you so much,” her older sister, Erin Madill, said. “We don’t need to know where you are, we just want to know that you’re safe.”

Police said there was no indication of foul play but that it was out of character for Madill to not let family and friends know where she was.

Investigators looked into her cellphone, medical and banking records, but all leads came up empty.

The days turned into months.

Police tried to prepare the Madill family for all possible outcomes.

“When you look at statistics, when people go missing, they come back. That’s the most common outcome,” Erin said. “The second most likely is, unfortunately, suicide.”

Seven months later, the case took a shocking turn.

The disturbing details are revealed in an interview with police.

This Crime Beat episode is the first time those recordings are being made public.

Find out what happened to Madill following her final audition in the fourth episode of Crime Beat.

