Guilty plea expected by Calgary man accused of killing wife Shannon Madill

A Calgary man accused of killing his wife, Shannon Madill (Burgess), is expected to enter a guilty plea in the case Monday.

Joshua Burgess is charged with second-degree murder.

Madill, 25, went missing in November 2014. For seven months, her family held out hope she’d return safely.

The search ended in tragedy in July 2015 when her body was found at the Spiller Road S.E. home she shared with Burgess.

Burgess was originally scheduled to stand trial for second-degree murder Nov. 27, but the matter was put over to Dec. 4 for resolution.

The case is scheduled for a full day Monday.

