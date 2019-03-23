Thompson cops investigating suspicious shooting death
Thompson RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police said the victim died of his injuries in hospital Friday morning.
The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is involved in the investigation, which is ongoing.
