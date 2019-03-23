Crime
March 23, 2019 7:49 am

Thompson cops investigating suspicious shooting death

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP Thompson detachment.

RCMP
A A

Thompson RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim died of his injuries in hospital Friday morning.

READ MORE: Early-morning Thompson shooting under investigation

The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is involved in the investigation, which is ongoing.

WATCH: Rural Manitoba residents say they’ve seen a rise in crime recently

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Firearms
RCMP
Shooting
Suspicious Death
Thompson RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.