Canada
March 22, 2019 3:02 pm

Uninsured motorbike clocked at 207 km/h on Okanagan Connector

By Online Journalist  Global News

Kelowna RCMP say a motorbike was clocked doing 207 km/h on Highway 97C on Thursday. Police also allege the bike was uninsured and that the rider was unlicensed.

Call it an expensive driving lesson — one that cost a motorcyclist big.

On Friday, Kelowna RCMP issued a tweet regarding a speeding motorist along Highway 97C. Police say the motorcycle was clocked at 207 km/h on Thursday, that the vehicle was uninsured and that the rider was unlicensed.

The motorcyclist, meanwhile, was fined $1,357.

“Spring is in the air, roads are bare but motorists are reminded that #RCMP are patrolling for dangerous drivers,” said the tweet, adding the motorcycle was impounded.

