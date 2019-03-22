Uninsured motorbike clocked at 207 km/h on Okanagan Connector

Call it an expensive driving lesson — one that cost a motorcyclist big.

On Friday, Kelowna RCMP issued a tweet regarding a speeding motorist along Highway 97C. Police say the motorcycle was clocked at 207 km/h on Thursday, that the vehicle was uninsured and that the rider was unlicensed.

The motorcyclist, meanwhile, was fined $1,357.

Spring is in the air, roads are bare but motorists are reminded that #RCMP are patrolling for dangerous drivers. Officers impounded a motorcycle Thursday after its uninsured & unlicensed rider was caught going 207 km/hr on Hwy97C. The motorcyclist was fined $1,357 pic.twitter.com/Dr1LtrLnKJ — Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) March 22, 2019

“Spring is in the air, roads are bare but motorists are reminded that #RCMP are patrolling for dangerous drivers,” said the tweet, adding the motorcycle was impounded.

