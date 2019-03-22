‘People will not stand for it’: Trump dismisses Mueller report as release looms

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is intensifying his efforts to discredit a highly anticipated report on the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

In an interview with Fox Business Network to be aired Friday, Trump said: “I have a deputy, appoints a man to write a report on me, to make a determination on my presidency. People will not stand for it.”

Trump’s comments came as special counsel Robert Mueller is expected to soon deliver a report to the Justice Department on his investigation into Russian election meddling.

Trump complained about Mueller’s appointment, calling him a “best friend” to James Comey, who succeeded Mueller as FBI director. Trump fired Comey while he was leading an investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. There’s no evidence the two are close friends.