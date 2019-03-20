Trump’s ex-communications director Hope Hicks to share docs with House Democrats: reports

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks has agreed to turn over documents requested by the Democrat-majority House Judiciary Committee as part of an investigation into potential obstruction of justice by U.S. President Donald Trump.

CNN reported that the request was for documents from “any personal or work diary, journal or other book containing notes, a record or a description of daily events” about Trump, his campaign, the Trump Organization and the executive office of the president.

A committee aide confirmed to CBS News that Hicks had agreed to turn over the documents.

READ MORE: Democrats launch sweeping probe of Donald Trump — could last through 2020 election

Earlier this month, the judiciary committee revealed that it requested documents from 81 individuals, government agencies and entities.

Some of those from whom the committee sought documents are among the dozens indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign in 2016.

They include former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former Trump adviser Roger Stone and former attorney Michael Cohen.

WATCH: U.S. authorities had been seeking ex-Trump lawyer Cohen’s emails long before raids, warrants show

Others targeted by the committee were the president’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, White House aide and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, former U.S. attorney general Jeff Sessions, former White House counsel Don McGahn, former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and whistle-blowing organization WikiLeaks,

Also on the committee’s list were others who worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign or in the White House, such as Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer.

The committee’s investigation will cast a wider net than Mueller, whose investigation is focused on specific crimes.

The panel also is looking at whether Trump has used the White House for personal enrichment in violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause.

WATCH: Trump’s former communications director Hope Hicks spotted on Air Force One

Trump is yet to comment on the reports of Hicks’ willingness to turn over the documents requested by the judiciary committee.

A former Ralph Lauren fashion model and public relations professional who worked for Trump’s daughter Ivanka, Hicks had no political background when she was asked in 2015 to serve as Trump’s press secretary for his campaign. She was 26 at the time.

READ MORE: Fox hires former Trump aide Hope Hicks to run communications after Disney sale

She resigned March 29, 2018, a day after she was interviewed for nine hours by a House panel investigating contact between the Trump campaign and Russia.

During the interview, Hicks acknowledged that she had occasionally told “white lies” for Trump but said she hadn’t lied about anything relevant to the Russia investigation.

Hicks went on to take a job with Fox as its chief communications officer.

— With files from Reuters

Follow @Kalvapalle