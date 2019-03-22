Chilliwack brush fire spreads to property building

A word of caution to property owners clearing brush with fire during dry conditions like we’re experiencing now.

Chilliwack fire crews on Thursday had to put down a blaze to a vacant guest cottage and keep the fire from spreading after one such brush fire got out of hand.

Crews were called at about 4:15 p.m. to the 4800 block of Sherlaw Road.

The property owner was cleaning his property and burning dead brush on a hillside when the fire quickly quickly spread up the hillside, igniting the vacant building.

In addition to the fully involved fire, crews had to put out numerous hot spots that ignited the hillside and grass field below.

The fire was put out before other structures could be damaged. No one was hurt.

The Chilliwack Fire Department reminds property owners when burning during open air burning season to be present at all times during burning, and to have a hose, bucket of water, shovel and dirt or sand nearby to extinguish the fire, if necessary.