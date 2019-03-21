B.C. care providers call on province’s seniors’ advocate to step down over collusion allegations

The BC Care Providers Association (BCCPA) is calling on the province’s seniors’ advocate to resign following allegations of collusion with the Hospital Employees’ Union.

In a statement released Thursday, the BCCPA said a freedom of information request uncovered a collaboration between Isobel Mackenzie and the union to shape the narrative of a report released in August 2018 on the transferring of care home residents to emergency rooms across B.C.

That report, titled From Residential Care to Hospital: An Emerging Pattern, was largely behind the province’s decision last week to absorb over 4,000 privately-run home support workers into B.C.’s health authorities.

READ MORE: B.C. government rolling privately-run home support services into health authorities

The BCCPA said its freedom of information request brought back emails, text exchanges and calendar appointments made between Mackenzie and representatives of the union, and included screenshots of some of the exchanges in its statement.

Those emails include changing a statistic in the report of the likelihood of patients dying in hospital after being transferred from private home care from 20 per cent to 54 per cent.

WATCH: (Aired March 13) Nadia Stewart reports on the province’s decision to roll home care jobs into the health authorities

Mackenzie allegedly also consulted with the union’s secretary business manager Jennifer Whiteside about the language in the report days before its release, and strategy about when to release the report to the media.

In its statement, the BCCPA, which represents the majority of long-term care providers in the province, called the revelations “a tipping point” in its relationship with Mackenzie.

“At BCCPA, we have tried to work with the Seniors’ Advocate over the years with mixed results,” the statement reads.

READ MORE: Senior care advocates call on B.C. government to address gaps in service

“We were never advised in advance by the [Office of the Seniors’ Advocate (OSA)] of the release of the August report. Our members — which make up the overwhelming majority of long-term care providers in the province — also were never notified in advance of the report’s findings.

“The release of this [freedom of information request] provides us with a disturbing insight into which organization is having the most profound influence over the OSA,” the statement continued.

WATCH: (Aired March 15) Health Minister Adrian Dix talks about the province’s decision on privately-run home care jobs

The BCCPA also questioned why Mackenzie never voiced any concerns over the province’s decision on private home care jobs, saying it shows that her independence has been compromised.

“To have someone in a job that requires so much public trust, and so clearly abusing that trust, it cannot continue,” the BCCPA said.

Mackenzie has yet to provide comment on the allegations.