Winnipeg’s Joel Hofer lands first pro contract with St. Louis Blues

Winnipeg’s Joel Hofer signed his first pro contract with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

The Blues signed the goalie to a three-year entry-level deal.

The 18-year-old split time between the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos and the Portland Winterhawks last season.

In 30 games with the Broncos, Hofer had a 6-21-1 record with a 4.02 goals against average, and a .904 save percentage. He appeared in another 18 games for Portland where he went 9-8 with a 3.18 GAA, and a .911 save percentage.

Hofer helped the Broncos win the WHL championship in 2018.

He was originally selected by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.