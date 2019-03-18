Manitoba’s Brady Keeper signs first pro contract with Florida Panthers

Manitoba’s Brady Keeper signed his first NHL contract on Monday.

The Florida Panthers announced they had signed Keeper to a two-year, entry-level contract.

“We are excited for Brady to join the Panthers,” Florida general manager Dale Tallon said in a media release.

Keeper, 22, just finished his second season patrolling the blue line for the University of Maine. The Cross Lake, Man., native had 13 goals and 31 assists in 73 games with the Black Bears. He was not selected in the NHL draft.

“Brady is a promising, puck-moving defenceman who possesses strong offensive instincts and plays a physical game,” Tallon said. “He has been a leader for the University of Maine and found success as one of the team’s top defenders.”

Prior to his collegiate career, Keeper played three seasons for the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s OCN Blizzard. He was named the league’s most valuable player and top defenceman in 2017.