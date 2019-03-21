Winnipeg man charged with kidnapping himself

A Winnipeg man is facing charges of extortion and public mischief in a bizarre case where he appears to have faked his own kidnapping.

Police said Thursday that their Major Crimes Unit began investigating a kidnapping early last year after a ransom video was sent electronically to the suspect’s parents in China.

The person behind the video demanded a large amount of cash within a set time period.

Police managed to locate the alleged victim of the kidnapping at an Arden Avenue home in St. Vital, where he was found unharmed, with no signs of duress.

Further investigation revealed that the kidnapping appeared to have been staged in an attempt to extort money from the parents.

On March 1, Yang Xi, 31, was charged with extortion and public mischief.

An alleged accomplice, Ji Zhang, 24, was picked up Tuesday and faces similar charges.

