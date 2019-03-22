Blogs
March 22, 2019
Updated: March 22, 2019 3:12 pm

This is Why: Hate crimes are becoming a global crisis

ABOVE: People formed a human chain outside the Wellington Islamic Centre during Friday prayers on March 22, one week after the Christchurch mosque shootings that left 50 dead.

On Friday, March 15, a terrorist walked into two mosques and opened fire on Muslim worshippers.

Investigators believe the attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, were fuelled by Islamophobia and hate. It shocked people around the world, even though hate exists globally. But did you know that close to 300 hate groups exist in Canada and that they often go undetected?

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast This is Why, host Niki Reitmayer sits down with former white supremacist Brad Galloway who explains how hate crimes will only get worse.

