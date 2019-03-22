This is Why: Hate crimes are becoming a global crisis

On Friday, March 15, a terrorist walked into two mosques and opened fire on Muslim worshippers.

Investigators believe the attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, were fuelled by Islamophobia and hate. It shocked people around the world, even though hate exists globally. But did you know that close to 300 hate groups exist in Canada and that they often go undetected?

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast This is Why, host Niki Reitmayer sits down with former white supremacist Brad Galloway who explains how hate crimes will only get worse.

We LOVE that you are loving the This Is Why podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “This Is Why” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the This Is Why page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “This Is Why” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the This Is Why page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.