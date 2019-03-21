Municipalities in Peterborough-Kawartha riding receive one-time provincial funding

Municipalities in the provincial riding of Peterborough-Kawartha are among those receiving one-time funding to help modernize and improve services.

On Wednesday, Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing, announced $200 million in one-time funding for 405 small and rural municipalities.

Peterborough-Kawartha MP Dave Smith says municipalities in his riding will receive $3,783,351 to improve service delivery.

Individual municipalities will receive:

Peterborough County: $725,000

North Kawartha Township: $600,086

Douro-Dummer Township: $591,826

Trent Lakes Municipality: $627,696

Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township: $611,047

Selwyn Township: $627,696

“If there are ways that we can leverage our resources to help municipalities find more effective ways to deliver services, this demonstrates our commitment to respecting taxpayer dollars,” Smith said.

“This funding will help rural municipalities deliver services to residents in the way residents expect.”

Funding was allocated based on the number of households in a municipality and whether the municipality is urban or rural.

“Taxpayers need their local government to deliver modern, efficient services that show respect for their hard-earned dollars,” said Clark.”This funding will help small and rural municipalities improve how they deliver services and reduce the ongoing costs of providing those services.”