OPP lays 1,500 charges during March Break distracted-driving blitz
OPP officers across the province cracked down on distracted driving over March Break, nabbing a number of drivers behaving badly behind the wheel.
From March 11 to 17, officers laid a total of 1,508 charges involving drivers holding or using handheld electronic devices.
Fifty-one other charges were issued against drivers who were dividing their attention between driving and another activity, police said.
So far this year, the OPP said they have laid more than 2,000 distracted-driving charges.
Officers are reminding drivers that penalties for distracted driving have increased since the start of the year.
The new penalties include a fine increase up to $1,000, three demerit points and a three-day licence suspension.
