One of Canada’s most celebrated sopranos is returning to the opera stage after a decade

Next month after 10 years, soprano superstar Measha Brueggergosman returns to the Toronto stage in Opera Atelier’s award-winning production of Mozart’s Idomeneo from April 4 to 13 at the Ed Mirvish Theatre.

“I play the role of Eletta, a Greek Princess who has been betrothed to Idomeneo,” said Brueggergosman.

Brueggergosman is an award-winning opera singer, Juno award winner, Grammy nominated, and her voice was heard by more than three billion viewers at the opening of the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games. Yet with all of this success, Brueggergosman has struggled with failure, heartache and loss.

“You only become wise by doing a ton of asinine things,” said Brueggergosman. “That’s why my book is called, ‘Something Is Always on Fire.’ If it’s not your job, it’s your kids. If it’s not your kids, it’s your finances. All of it can go up in flames simultaneously, and how will you react to that?”

In her memoir, Brueggergosman opens up honestly about her music, her health issues, divorce, and the heartache of miscarriage.

“There’s a moment when you lose your two babies, and you’re like ‘okay, well, apparently I was not meant to raise these kids,’ this is the most devastating thing that’s ever happened to me,” said Brueggergosman. “Time continues to march forward. You reconcile your marriage, you have your babies, in the end the marriage doesn’t work out.

“Then you figure out that your management is leaving you, you have to find new management, your business is in disarray – it is always something.”

Brueggergosman added she will not be defined by the things that happened to her, rather she wants to be defined by the steel core that exists inside her that is unchanging and unwavering.

“I’m completely humbled by what life can throw at you,” said Brueggergosman. “And so, with that comfort, I extend it to others, I believe it for myself.

“I know that it’s made me a better singer and a better parent to my sons, and those are the two roles that interest me right now.”