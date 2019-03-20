Manitoba Moose edge San Diego 4-3, Vesalainen scores in overtime

Manitoba went into its game against the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday just four points behind the Rockford IceHogs — who picked up a 2-1 win over the Texas Stars on Sunday — for the eighth and final playoff spot in the AHL’s Western Conference.

Ryan White got things going for the Moose with his second goal in as many games.

Minutes later, Logan Shaw tucked one by San Diego’s goaltender Kevin Boyle to give Manitoba a 2-0 lead.

That would be the end of Boyle’s night as he was pulled after giving up two goals on two shots with 14:23 left in the first period.

Still in the first period, White’s rebound would pop right out to Cameron Schilling, who buried it to put the home team up 3-0.

Just when you’d expect the Gulls to be fading away, they got two quick goals within eight seconds of each other from Kalle Kossila and Ben Street with a minute left in the period to make it 3-2 after one.

The second period was rather quiet after the Moose successfully killed off two penalties, including exactly a minute of five-on-three.

With 9:36 on the clock in the third, the Gulls got another one as Kiefer Sherwood fired one by Eric Comrie from the left faceoff circle.

After an early 3-0 lead for the Moose, things were all tied up at three, and they would stay that way until the end of the third period.

Kristian Vesalainen, in his second game back with Manitoba, scored the game winner with 12 seconds left in the extra frame.

The 4-3 overtime win puts the Moose just two points out of a playoff spot.

