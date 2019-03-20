Kingston’s Freda Coyle stepping down after 30 years as Frontenacs media hostess

After 30 years, Freda Coyle has announced her retirement as the Kingston Frontenacs’ media hostess.

Since 1989, Coyle has served coffee and food in addition to entertaining the media, scouts and special guests at Ontario Hockey League games, both at the Kingston Memorial Centre and the Leons Centre.

“It’s really been nice but it’s time to step aside,” said Coyle in a recent interview.

She admits the job started rather innocently back in 1989.

READ MORE: Kingston Frontenacs superfan turns 100 years old and still going strong

“Frontenacs owner at the time, Wren Blair, was looking for somebody to look after NHL scouts and special guests on game day and asked me to do the job,” explained Coyle.

“I accepted, and the rest is history. I have met so many wonderful people along the way, but my favourite had to be former Montreal Canadiens scout Claude Ruel. He just loved coming to Kingston to eat my homemade cookies,” she said.

Coyle is no stranger to Kingston. She is married to former Frontenacs trainer Len Coyle, who is now a member of the Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame.

Tim Cunningham has been the Kingston Frontenac’s television analyst for the past 15 years. He says Freda was the league’s No. 1 hostess and will be sorely missed.

“She is special,” said Cunningham.

“She greets you with a smile and a hug. She made everybody feel right at home. She listened to our problems and our concerns and gave us some motherly advice. She’s a grand lady — the best in the OHL.”

“I wanted everyone who came into the media room to be comfortable,” said Coyle.

“I wanted them to feel right at home. I hope I was able to do that. I will miss the people, that’s for sure.”

READ MORE: Underage forward from Burlington granted early entry into Ontario Hockey League draft

Coyle is retiring from her job with the Frontenacs but still plans to attend as many games as possible with her husband.

Shirley Dodds will take over the hostess duties when the Frontenacs reconvene next September.

“Shirley will do a wonderful job,” said Coyle. “She’s just like me.”