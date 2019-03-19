Vernon man arrested, facing possible assault charges: Police
Vernon RCMP say a man is in custody following an alleged assault on Monday afternoon.
According to police, they were called to a disturbance just before 5 p.m., along the 4200 block of Alexis Park Drive. When officers arrived, they reportedly saw a 31-year-old man suspect running from his residence.
Police say when they tried apprehending the man, he allegedly assaulted them, uttered threats and attempted to damage a police vehicle.
“The male was quickly taken into custody by officers and transported to the RCMP detachment, where he remains in custody,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.
Police added the man is facing possible charges of assault, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats and mischief, and that he was to appear in court on Tuesday.
