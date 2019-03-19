Body of woman found on bike path in Thunder Bay: police

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating after a woman was found dead on a bike path.
They say they were called about an unresponsive woman in the city’s north end around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say a passerby called 911 after seeing the body near the Landmark Inn.
READ MORE: Kitchener man wanted in Thunder Bay’s first homicide of the year
They say they’ve opened a sudden death investigation and are asking the public to avoid the area.
Police haven’t released details about the woman’s identity.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.