March 19, 2019 12:05 pm

Body of woman found on bike path in Thunder Bay: police

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating after a woman was found dead on a bike path.

They say they were called about an unresponsive woman in the city’s north end around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a passerby called 911 after seeing the body near the Landmark Inn.

They say they’ve opened a sudden death investigation and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Police haven’t released details about the woman’s identity.

