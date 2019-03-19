Canadian diver reported missing in Mexico, crowdfunding to assist in search

A GoFundMe page has been created to help in the search effort for an experienced underwater diver, Cameron Donaldson, who has gone missing off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico.

Donaldson was scuba diving with his mother on Saturday in the Las Rocas area but failed to return to shore, according to Kimberley Moore who created the crowd-funding campaign.

Jane Bell, a friend of the family, told Global News from Lachute, Que. that she’s worried about what might have happened.

“He was getting up close to eels and stingrays. These can be very dangerous. They can hurt someone,” she said, explaining he liked to take underwater photos.

“Gosh, I just hope he hasn’t been attacked.”

Waiting for news hasn’t been easy on anyone.

“I’m on a real edge. I find it hard to focus.” Bell said.

Several searches have been launched to try and locate Donaldson, with family and friends hiring several planes, helicopters, boats and divers to assist.

Moore said the Mexican government has also sent planes and helicopters , while the US Coast Guard is providing technical assistance by helping to narrow down the search area.

Despite the worry and anxiety, Bell said Bonnie, Donaldson’s mother, remains hopeful.

“She’s just devastated but she’s a woman of faith,” she said.

Bell is also holding on to hope.

“If anybody can get out of a really bad situation, it would be Cameron.”

So far, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $46,000 of a $100,000 goal.