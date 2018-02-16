Vernon woman missing after dive in Mexico: family

A well known Vernon family has pleaded with Canadian officials for help to find a loved one missing in Mexico.

Gloria Miller, the wife of David Chambers, was last seen this morning during a dive in Banderas Bay off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, according to family.

Chambers, the co-owner of DCT Chambers Trucking, sent an email about his wife’s disappearance to Global News Thursday night.

“She was diving with Banderas Diving this morning and went missing,” Chambers said.

“Search initiatives have been slow in progress and no helicopter was available. We are working with authorities to try and get helicopters up in the air as soon as possible and have even offered to help pay for costs to bring a helicopter in.”

Chambers said they have contacted the Canadian consulate but are not waiting for the either the Canadian or Mexican government to assist.

“Time is of the essence and we are pushing for a helicopter to be up at first light,” Chambers said. “We are not confident that is taking place.”

Chambers said he is flying to Puerto Vallarta tonight with his daughter.

“We are heartbroken and desperate,” he said.

They emailed Canadian and Mexican media in the hopes of bringing attention to the matter, “so public and government groups can do a mass search. It would be appreciated.”

Chambers is holding onto hope that Miller will survive in the water overnight.

“She is wearing a wetsuit and has a BCD dive floatation device on,” he said. “Hopefully she can make it through the night and be found in the morning.”

We reached out to the Canadian government’s consular services but they did not respond by press time.