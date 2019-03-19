British Airways flight makes emergency landing in N.L., suspected fire in cargo area

A British Airways flight with 209 people on board was forced to make an emergency landing in St. John’s, N.L., early Tuesday morning after its crew detected heat in a cargo hold.

Police say they were called to St. John’s International Airport just after 1 a.m. before the transatlantic flight landed.

READ MORE: British Airways flight diverted after videos capture plane rocked by high winds in Gibraltar

They say they were responding to a report of heat and a suspicion of fire in the cargo area of the passenger jet.

The plane landed without incident at about 2:30 a.m. local time.

The flight was reported to be travelling from New York to London’s Heathrow airport.

The website for JFK International Airport in New York indicates British Airways flight 174 was diverted to St. John’s.

WATCH: British Airways flight diverted to Winnipeg