Winnipeg wakes up to thick blanket of fog, Environment Canada issues advisory

Winnipeggers waking up may have difficulty seeing out their window or as they’re driving, thanks to heavy early morning fog.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Winnipeg at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, warning of near-zero visibility conditions.

The agency says areas of dense fog are concentrated mainly in the Red River Valley and the surrounding areas.

Commuting to work is expected to be especially hazardous, due to the reduced visibility.

However, Environment Canada doesn’t expect the fog to stick around, saying it will become sunny later in the morning before transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud.

So bizarre. If Route 90 north off South Perimeter wasn’t lit -you wouldn’t know we were at city limits. Extremely thick fog out here pic.twitter.com/SCbzNnZnTz — Lauren McNabb (@McNabbonGlobal) March 19, 2019

Winnipeg is aiming for a high of 5 degrees on Tuesday, which is 5 degrees above the normal temperatures.

As for the rest of the week, Winnipeggers can expect relatively nice weather. Saturday is looking to be the warmest, with highs reaching plus 7.

