Weather
March 19, 2019 7:09 am
Updated: March 19, 2019 8:14 am

Winnipeg wakes up to thick blanket of fog, Environment Canada issues advisory

By Writer/Producer  Global News

Visibility is nearly zero, Environment Canada warns, making conditions especially hazardous for drivers.

David Neufeld
A A

Winnipeggers waking up may have difficulty seeing out their window or as they’re driving, thanks to heavy early morning fog.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Winnipeg at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, warning of near-zero visibility conditions.

The agency says areas of dense fog are concentrated mainly in the Red River Valley and the surrounding areas.

David Neufeld

Commuting to work is expected to be especially hazardous, due to the reduced visibility.

READ MORE: Extreme cold: When temperatures drop, these things just stop

However, Environment Canada doesn’t expect the fog to stick around, saying it will become sunny later in the morning before transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud.

Winnipeg is aiming for a high of 5 degrees on Tuesday, which is 5 degrees above the normal temperatures.

As for the rest of the week, Winnipeggers can expect relatively nice weather. Saturday is looking to be the warmest, with highs reaching plus 7.

WATCH: Late winter storm slows travel on Manitoba highways (March 14)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Fog Advisory
hazardous conditions
Manitoba
near-zero visibility
news
Red River
Weather
winnipeg
Winnipeg weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.