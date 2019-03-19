Suspicious package disrupts service at Broadview Station for 2nd straight day

Subway, bus and streetcar services are bypassing Broadview Station for a second straight day, police say, following the discovery of a suspicious package Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said special constables located a suspicious item around 6:30 a.m. and emergency personnel are on scene to assess the situation.

Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) officials said all forms of public transit are not stopping at Broadview Station due to the police investigation and shuttle buses are running between Pape and Castle Frank stations.

On Monday, a TTC employee located a suspicious package around 6 a.m. at the same subway station.

Authorities deemed the item safe several hours later and said the package was deliberately placed.

Police said a suspect wanted in connection with the incident has been identified as 53-year-old Kamal Badri. He is wanted for public mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

