March 18, 2019 10:32 pm
Updated: March 18, 2019 10:35 pm

Elizabeth Warren backs eliminating the electoral college

By Staff The Associated Press

Elizabeth Warren supports the elimination of the electoral college, the most pointed instance of the Democratic presidential candidate opposing the polarizing mechanism the nation uses to elect its presidents.

Warren has been critical of the electoral college before.

The Massachusetts senator said last year that President Donald Trump‘s 2016 victory, despite Democrat Hillary Clinton winning 3 million more votes than him, is “not exactly the sign of a healthy democracy.”

But Warren’s comments Monday during a Mississippi town hall broadcast on CNN represent her most straightforward endorsement of an end to the electoral college system.

Warren says, “I think everybody ought to have to come and ask for your vote.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press

