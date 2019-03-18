Apsley man charged with fraud involving forged cheque

A Peterborough-area man faces fraud charges following an investigation.

Peterborough police say earlier this month, a bank contacted a woman regarding suspicious activity on her account. Police say between March 3 and 9, a cheque belonging to the woman had been fraudulently forged and cashed.

The accused and the woman know each other, police said.

Police investigated and made an arrest on Friday.

Damon Frederick Lambe, 38, of Highway 28, Apsley, is charged with using, dealing, and acting on a forged document and fraud under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

