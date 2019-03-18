Crime
March 18, 2019 2:45 pm

Apsley man charged with fraud involving forged cheque

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

An Apsley man is accused of fraud involving forging a cheque.

File / Global News
A A

A Peterborough-area man faces fraud charges following an investigation.

Peterborough police say earlier this month, a bank contacted a woman regarding suspicious activity on her account. Police say between March 3 and 9, a cheque belonging to the woman had been fraudulently forged and cashed.

READ MORE: Man faces charges after alleged fraud at Hamilton Home Depot

The accused and the woman know each other, police said.

Police investigated and made an arrest on Friday.

Damon Frederick Lambe, 38, of Highway 28, Apsley, is charged with using, dealing, and acting on a forged document and fraud under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

WATCH: March is Fraud Prevention Month

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cheque
fake cheque
Financial
financial fraud
forge
forgery
Fraud

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.