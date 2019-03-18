Bloody brawl breaks out on Ryanair flight over woman ‘not wearing her shoes’

A bloody fight between two male passengers broke out on a Ryanair flight over a female passenger “not wearing her shoes on the flight going to the toilet.”

The melee broke out Saturday on a flight from Glasgow to Tenerife, Spain, where video shows two men fighting in the aisle of the aircraft while flight attendants try to separate the pair.

Video shows the two men exchanging punches while a female flight attendant tries to break up the brawl. A passenger who recorded some of the fight told the British Press Association the fisticuffs resulted from the woman’s lack of footwear.

“A very drunk man pulled her up about it, saying that someone would stand on her toes, then the woman’s boyfriend stepped in and tried to defuse the situation,” Ben Wardrop told the news agency. “Once the plane landed and more alcohol was consumed the man and the woman’s boyfriend started arguing, both being very drunk. They started to fight, and the man in the video with lots of blood was trying to get the man to calm down and he got hit on the nose.”

A Ryanair spokesperson confirmed police were called when the flight landed at Tenerife, and two men were detained as a result of the incident.

“The crew of this flight from Glasgow Prestwick to Tenerife requested police assistance upon arrival after two passengers became disruptive in-flight,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority.”

It’s unclear if any charges are pending against the two men.