Flooding causes road collapse in Northumberland County
Rain and melting snow are being blamed for the collapse of a road in Northumberland County on the weekend.
Overnight Friday, sections of Trenear Road in Cramahe Township collapsed. The area is about eight kilometres east and west of the communities of Colborne and Brighton, respectively.
In some places, the collapsed area is more than 20-feet deep.
No one was injured and there are no residences along the 1 km stretch of roadway.
Trenear Road remains closed north of County Road 2 and south of Trent Valley Road.
Flooding has also impacted over nearby roads including Burbridge, Jakobi, Ventress at Little Lake, CN Cross Road at Blyth Park Road, Chapman, Cochrane, Dingman, Gillespie and Wilce Road.
The municipality says operations staff are patrolling all Cramahe roads to prioritize problem areas for repair and had recently been opening ditches to address water flow.
Roads staff continued restorative work throughout the weekend.
More to come.
